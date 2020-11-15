World News

Morocco Forces Clash With Western Sahara Fighters, Risking Wider War

Moroccan military forces traded gunfire Sunday with members of an independence movement in the contested Western Sahara region, as fighting snapped a United Nations-brokered truce agreement that had calmed the area’s conflict for nearly 30 years.

The violence shattered three decades of relative peace in the territory that existed under a 1991 cease-fire agreement, threatening the stability of both Morocco and neighboring Algeria, two key security partners of the U.S. and European countries in an otherwise unstable section…

