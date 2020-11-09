By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has said it will only allow resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland if the Federal Government exonerates Late Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni sons of crimes against them.

The group also demanded immediate stoppage of the construction of a Federal Prison and a cemetery in Ogoniland saying the projects aimed at further humiliating them.

Speaking on the 25th Memorial of Ogoni Martyrs in Port Harcourt, MOSOP urged Federal Government to speed up the clean-up of the devastated Ogoni environmental.

Leader of the Coordinating Committee, Dr. Gbeneme Kpae, noted that oil exploration would only be allowed in the area if Saro- Wiwa and others were cleared of the criminal charge against them.

He accused the Federal Government of not consulting the Ogoni people before siting the two projects in the area insisting that Ogoni needed industries and justice.

Kpae said: “We call on the Federal Government to stop the construction of a Federal Government Prison and Cemetery in Ogoni as we have been informed that the prison is to lock up Ogonis who demand justice; and cemetery is for mass graves for Ogonis who oppose resumption of oil drilling in Ogoni.

“The Ogonis wish to remind all Nigerians and the international community that we will continue to oppose oil exploration and exploitation in Ogoni until Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists are exonerated, and the clean-up of Ogoniland is completed as recommended by the United Nations.

“Twenty-five years after the execution of our hero’s, the Ogoni people want to breathe fresh air now. What Ogoni people want is justice, fairness and equity”.