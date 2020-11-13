By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:43 EST, 13 November 2020 | Updated: 16:18 EST, 13 November 2020

A Minnesota mother was drunk on Fireball and looking at her phone when she crashed her car, killing her three-year-old son and splitting the car in half.

Misty Mattinas, 26, has been charged vehicular homicide in the single-vehicle crash on Sunday which killed her son Denny and injured her five-year-old daughter.

She told police that she was driving from her mother’s house to a friend’s home at the time.

Misty Mattinas, 26, has been charged vehicular homicide in the single-vehicle crash on Sunday which killed her son Denny and injured her five-year-old daughter.

She sped off the road and crashed after drinking Fireball and Twisted Tea, a form of alcoholic iced tea, while behind the wheel.

She also told police that she’d taken cough syrup at her mother’s home. A police report said she ‘admitted to using her phone while driving before her car crashed.

‘She regularly drinks while driving and then places the empty bottles under her seat.’

Mattinas had spoken on TikTok about how she was an alcoholic who wanted to try to be sober for her kids.

According to the police report, she was also looking at her phone while driving, which distracted her.

Mattinas was also charged with criminal vehicular operation, two counts of endangerment of a child, open container and driving after her license was revoked.

She was taken into custody and her next hearing is in December.

Her family are now raising money to pay for Denny’s funeral.