Nurtured by a single mother, but unlucky to be battling with cancer, 15-year-old young tennis player, Ogunwole Samuel, is currently in need of N1.2 million to complete his treatment.

A medical report from NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre, dated June 30, 2020, states: “The patient is being managed for right cancer post right hemicolectony. History report done on May 8, 2020 showed signet ring cell carcinoma, State 3 disease.”

Speaking with The Guardian, his mother, Olasumbo Atobatele, who was in company of the founder of Gifting Volunteer Network, Ketu, David Belele, said: “I live in Ejigbo, I am soliciting help from Nigerians to support my son’s treatment, Samuel Ogunwole. I want Nigerians to help me save his life so he could return to his normal self.”

Narrating how the sickness started, she said: “He has been on the sick bed since February this year. We went to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and other some private hospitals when he just fell ill, and I was told they could not attend to him. He was finally attended to in Faniyet Hospital, Ejigbo where his sample was taken to run further test at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). It was there it was discovered that he has cancer.

“I visited many charity organisations and my church where I was able to raise about N4 million, which we have spent on chemotherapy. I am at a point where I can’t think of any other place to get money from. That is why I am here to appeal to Nigerians to help us.”

Samuel’s mother can be reached on 07035883489 and donations can be made to UBA, Ogunwole Samuel, 2172234115.

