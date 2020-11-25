hemp

By Bashir Bello

A 21-year old young man, Kabir Mahmud has been arrested by operatives of the police with 49 parcels of hemp popularly known as “Wee-wee”.

It was gathered that Kabir’s mother, his uncle and friend have also been arrested for their roles played in connection with the hemp.

The Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the arrests said the command received an intelligence report of Kabir with some sacks believed to be hemp and arrested him at Danbire area of the state.

Kabir was arrested when he took the substance from his family house at Gadonkaya quarters to a hiding place in his friend’s house at Danbire.

Upon interrogation, he claimed the hemp belongs to his father who he said had been arrested by the police and was acting under instruction by his mother who told him to move the substance from their house to a safe place to avoid the police coming in contact with the exhibit during search of their house.

Kabir further claimed that his uncle assisted him to get the tricycle in which he used to convey the substance to hide them in a safe place.

According to him, “I was preparing to go to work when my mom called me to inform me that the police have arrested my father. And that I should hurriedly move the hemp in the house to another place to hide it in anticipation of police arrival for investigation and search of the house.

“My uncle gave me a helping hand. He called the tricycle in which we conveyed the substance.

“I called a friend of mine residing in Danbare to notify him that I’m coming to hide the hemp in his apartment which he accepted.

“I was in the house and yet to offload the hemp when the Anti-Daba arrested me.

“My father is a drug dealer for over 20 years. I also take the helm,” Kabir told the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna, however, maintained that the Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani has directed that the case be transferred to state CID for further investigation, find out the source of the substance, how it was smuggled to Kano, where it is sold to thugs terrorizing the state and upon completion of investigation to charge the suspects to court.

