A Chicago mother was furious when she learned her son had cast his vote not for Biden or Trump on Election Day, but a third party candidate.

In a TikTok video recorded by her teenage daughter Kennedy, mom Crystal can be seen expressing her emphatic frustration with her son Chris when he admitted that he voted Independent on their family trip to the polls.

‘I told you to do Biden! Now we done lost the damn vote. We done lost a vote. That’s gonna go to Trump,’ she rails at him.

Not happy: A mother named Crystal was filmed in the middle of a frustrated rant after going to vote with her family

Not invested: Her son Chris had just admitted that he voted Independent on Election Day

Crystal told BuzzFeed that voting is an important tradition in their family, and they all go our for breakfast together afterward.

But this year, their eggs may have been a bit more salty after Crystal learned that her son voted third party.

Kennedy, who is too young to vote herself, recorded the video in the car on Election Day as she, her mom, and her brother in the back seat drove home from voting together.

She started the camera after Crystal had already grown upset after learning that Chris didn’t vote for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Crystal, who is proudly wearing her ‘I voted’ sticker on her cheek, yells that Chris has thrown his vote away.

Chris is in the back, speaking to his grandmother Belinda on speakerphone, and replies that people should ‘stop worshipping’ candidates ‘like they’re gods.’

‘Ain’t nobody worshipping them. But God damn it, Chris, we need somebody in there with motherf***ing sense,’ Crystal yells back.

Grandma Belinda, meanwhile, still doesn’t seem to believe that her grandson didn’t vote Democrat.

‘He didn’t vote for Biden at all?’ she can be heard saying through the phone. ‘Why would you do that? ‘

‘Now there’s a f***ing vote that we done lost that can f***in go to Trump,’ Crystal says.

Kennedy told BuzzFeed that the family had discussed voting for Biden before they went to vote.

Early voter: Chris appears to be young and this may be his first presidential election

Not impressed either: His grandma Belinda is on speaker phone during the video and she, too, is not happy with him

Amused: Crystal’s daughter Kennedy, who is too young to vote herself, recorded the video in the car on Election Day

The Washington Post reports that exit polls indicate that 87 per cent of black voters voted for Biden, with just 12 per cent voting for Trump. Black women were more likely to vote for Biden than black men.

So Crystal said that when Chris revealed he didn’t match her vote, she felt it had been wasted.

Luckily for Crystal, Chis’ vote didn’t tip the scales in Illinois, which went to Biden with a current 12-point margin.

The TikTok video, meanwhile, has been viewed two million times and counting, with commenters supporting Crystal’s cause.

‘We need that kind of passion,’ wrote one commenter.

No matter what happens, though, the family still plans to vote together again in the next presidential election.

‘We still family regardless of the situation,’ Chris said.