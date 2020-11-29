Officers of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested an employee of a motorcycle assemblage company simply identified as Peter Okoro, for allegedly threatening to kill the Financial Controller of the firm, Mrs Grace Ejeh.

The Punch reports that Okoro who is also a union chairman in the company reportedly asked Ejeh to resign her position within three weeks or he will kill her and her two children.

The threats began three days after Ejeh was promoted to her new position from the rank of Assistant Financial Controller.

Okoro, in one of the messages, boasted that he only needed three bullets to ‘finish’ Eje and her “two kids,” however, he said he did not want to spill blood provided she vacated the office within three weeks.

The text reads in part:

“I have been following u (you) right from ur (your) house. I also follow ur (your) kids to school on a daily basis, but I don’t want to waste my bullet on any of u (you).

“I can equally pour u (you) acid and allow u (you) to die slowly but I will not; better leave (name of the company withheld) and stay away from ur (your) house. Don’t even border (sic) to find me or trace me because u (you) will regret it. A word is enough for the wise; don’t be smart….Be warned.”

Ejeh said she reported the case to the police at Area G, Ogba who then traced the phone number to Okoro and he was arrested on Thursday, November 21.

Ejeh told The Punch:

“Since then, life has been so traumatic. My children are still young. Initially, the suspect, who happens to be the union chairman in the company, confessed that the message was sent through his mobile phone.

“But he claimed somebody must have used the phone to send the SMS when he left it in the union office where he was charging it. He later owned up that he sent the message.

“There is an ongoing negotiation with the union on retrenchment. Until a few weeks back, I was the Assistant Financial Controller. The redundancy exercise started with the expatriates. My immediate boss who is an expatriate was affected.

“The management told the HoDs that I would step in as the Financial Controller. The announcement was made on a Wednesday and I received the SMS on Saturday (that weekend).”

Okoro was arraigned on Wednesday on two counts bordering on threats to kill.

The case was adjourned till January 19, 2020, and he was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

