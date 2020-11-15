By Precious Igbonwelundu

The Lagos State Police Command has launched manhunt for a motorcyclist, who allegedly killed the Deputy Chairman, Tricycle Owners and Operators’ Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) in Ejigbo, Oke Musbau.

The unnamed motorcyclist was said to have stabbed Musbau around 8:30pm on Friday at Iyana Ejigbo, during an altercation.

It was gathered that the motorcyclist was driving against traffic when he brushed Musbau’s tricycle.

An argument soon ensued and the motorcyclist, said to be a northerner, grabbed a knife and stabbed the tricyclist before fleeing the scene.

It was gathered the motorcyclist’s action caused an ethnic clash in the area as Yoruba youths went after those they perceived to be Hausa but the police swiftly controlled the situation.

The Nation gathered that Musbau who was rushed to the hospital died while receiving treatment as a result of excessive loss of blood.

Confirming the incident, police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the deceased was 55-year-old.

He said: “The suspect has fled. We will arrest him with the help of his association. The CP has given a marching order to arrest him and has told the Commander, Area D Mushin, to make sure adequate security is provided in the area to forestall any future occurrence.”