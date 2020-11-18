Commercial motorcyclists, otherwise called “Okada” riders in the early hours of Wednesday, went on a rampage along Lagos Abeokuta-Expressway, by Ikeja along the area, barricading the road with a bonfire.

An eyewitness said the Okada riders, at about 7 am, took to the road to protest over arrest and the impounding of their motorcycles by men of the Lagos Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences Unit in what they called “clampdown” on activities.

According to Vanguard this came barely 24 hours when a similar incident happened at Mile 2 area of the state in which several vehicles and properties destroyed. The okada riders in their large numbers were seen on the expressway setting bonfire, thereby leading to traffic gridlock as motorists were turned back.

Also, all drivers of Bus Rapid Transit along the axis had to detour to avoid been caught in the web of the chaos. Police traffic wardens and men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, who were earlier in the axis were chased away by the rampaging okada riders.

The area has been turned into another war zone as men of Lagos taskforce and the okada riders engage on a violent clash with taskforce officials shooting sporadically into the air to disperse the protesters from the highway.

Therefore, motorists have been advised to avoid the troubled area and make use of alternative routes to their destinations.

