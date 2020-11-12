A file photo of APC National Leader, Mr Bola Tinubu.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has commended the move by the Lagos State government to repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007) in the state.

The law provides for the payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies in Lagos.

Tinubu, who was governor of Lagos between 1999 and 2007, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for taking such a step which he described as “bold and courageous”.

He stated that he was wholeheartedly in support of the move and called on APC supporters in the state to do the same.

The former governor also congratulated Governor Sanwo-Olu on the presentation of the 2021 budget proposal to members of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He noted that the proposal, tagged ‘Budget of Rekindled Hope’, was appropriately christened and would empower the people in the quest to rebuild the state following the recent destruction of government and private properties in the state.

Read the tweets by Tinubu below:

Congratulations to Governor Sanwo-Olu over the Y2021 budget which he appropriately christened” Budget of Rekindled Hope”. This audacious and enterprising budget will empower our people and begin to rebuild Lagos State. @jidesanwoolu @followlasg @lshaofficial @ekometa — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) November 11, 2020

This is a bold and courageous move by Mr. Governor and I wholeheartedly support him. I encourage all APC loyalists to do the same. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) November 11, 2020

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, presents the 2021 budget proposal to lawmakers at the legislative chamber of the Lagos State House of Assembly on November 10, 2020.

On Tuesday, Governor Sanwo-Olu presented a budget of N1,155,022,413,005.82 to the lawmakers present at the legislative chamber of the Assembly complex in Alausa, Ikeja.

He also informed them that the government would be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007.

The governor explained that the move was necessary to keep the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service.

Amid dwindling revenues and inflationary growth rates, he said it was important for the government to come up with innovative ways of keeping the costs of governance at a minimum.