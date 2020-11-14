THE race for fame and fortune has commenced after the debut of the MTN Y’ello Star last weekend.

Following the completion of nationwide virtual auditions, the show kicked off with the top 40 selected contestants jostling for the final 13 spots on the MTN Y’ello Star music project.

After creating the MTN Y’ello Star Hub – a learning ground – seven of the expected final 13 contestants have shown viewers and fans why they should get on the spot.

The winner of the show is scheduled to get a grand prize of a house, a scholarship and recording deal at the Berklee Music School, USA, cash reward, a car and a number of other benefits.

Last weekend, seven of those 13 spots were filled following electric performances from some of the top 40 contestants who wowed the judging duo of Banky W and Omawunmi who were earlier announced as the debut season’s judges. Guest judge and renowned OAP, Olisa Adibua who had earlier served as a judge during the virtual auditions joined them.

Okewola Dotun aka Dotti became the first contestant to get a nod from the judges, making it into the Y’ello Star Hub after his dazzling rendition of Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine”. Precious Freeborn, a single parent of two, and G-Isaac who performed Nigerian RnB singer, Tjan’s hit song “Your Smile”, were the next contestant to make to the Y’ello Star hub.

Two highlight selections from the judges were that of the twin duo of Oiza and Meyi who had a fun performance very similar to what had brought them some Instagram fame earlier in the year and David Wales who performed Maroon 5’s “Memories” while waving the Nigerian flag.

Of all the performances witnessed by judges in the first two episodes which aired last weekend, only seven contestants got a “Yes”, while 12 others received a “Maybe” including a visually impaired contestant, Jesse Drumz, who would now battle for the remaining six spots in the show.