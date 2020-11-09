BTS won the most awards at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards | Image: MTV/Getty Images
The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards were held on Sunday 8 November 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was filmed in various locations across the world, including London and Budapest, Hungary.
Lady Gaga was the most nominated artist with seven nominations to her name, followed by South Korean boy band BTS and Justin Bieber with five each. BTS was the most awarded act of the ceremony, claiming awards in four of the five categories they were nominated in.
The awards show also handed out the third edition of its Generation Change Award, which this year honoured five women fighting for racial and social justice across the world. Winners include Kiki Mordi, an investigative journalist fighting to end SARS in Nigeria; Temi Mwale, a racial justice campaigner in the U.K.; Catherhea Potjanaporn, a portrait photographer in Malaysia; Luiza Brasil, a fashion journalist in Brazil; and Raquel Willis, a Black transgender activist in the U.S.
See list of winners below:
BEST VIDEO
WINNER: DJ Khaled – “Popstar” feat. Drake
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
Cardi B – “WAP” feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Karol G – “Tusa” feat. Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
BEST ARTIST
WINNER: Lady Gaga
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
BEST SONG
WINNER: BTS – Dynamite
DaBaby – “Rockstar” feat. Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
BEST COLLABORATION
WINNER: Karol G – “Tusa” feat. Nicki Minaj
BlackPink and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”
Cardi B – WAP” feat. Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – “Rockstar” feat. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – “Intentions” feat. Quavo
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”
Sam Smith and Demi Lovato – “I’m Ready”
BEST POP
WINNER: Little Mix
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
BTS
BEST GROUP
WINNER: BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
BlackPink
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
BEST NEW
WINNER: Doja Cat
Benee
DaBaby
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Yungblud
BIGGEST FANS
WINNER: BTS
Ariana Grande
BlackPink
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
BEST LATIN
WINNER: Karol G
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
BEST ROCK
WINNER: Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
BEST HIP-HOP
WINNER: Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
BEST ELECTRONIC
WINNER: David Guetta
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
WINNER: Hayley Williams
Blackbear
FKA Twigs
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots
VIDEO FOR GOOD
WINNER: H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
David Guetta and Sia – “Let’s Love”
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
Jorja Smith – “By Any Means”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
BEST PUSH
WINNER: Yungblud
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
Benee
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
BEST VIRTUAL LIVE
WINNER: BTS – Map of the Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin – Behind the Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around the World
Little Mix – Uncancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
WINNER: Little Mix
AJ Tracey
Joel Corry
Jorja Smith
Lewis Capaldi
The 1975.
MTV EMA GENERATION CHANGE AWARDS
WINNER: Luiza Brasil (Brazil)
WINNER: Kiki Mordi (Nigeria)
WINNER: Temi Mwale (UK)
WINNER: Catherhea Potjanaporn (Malaysia)
WINNER: Raquel Willis (US)
Comments