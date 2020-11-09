BTS won the most awards at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards | Image: MTV/Getty Images

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards were held on Sunday 8 November 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was filmed in various locations across the world, including London and Budapest, Hungary.

Lady Gaga was the most nominated artist with seven nominations to her name, followed by South Korean boy band BTS and Justin Bieber with five each. BTS was the most awarded act of the ceremony, claiming awards in four of the five categories they were nominated in.

The awards show also handed out the third edition of its Generation Change Award, which this year honoured five women fighting for racial and social justice across the world. Winners include Kiki Mordi, an investigative journalist fighting to end SARS in Nigeria; Temi Mwale, a racial justice campaigner in the U.K.; Catherhea Potjanaporn, a portrait photographer in Malaysia; Luiza Brasil, a fashion journalist in Brazil; and Raquel Willis, a Black transgender activist in the U.S.

See list of winners below:

BEST VIDEO



WINNER: DJ Khaled – “Popstar” feat. Drake



Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”



Cardi B – “WAP” feat. Megan Thee Stallion



Karol G – “Tusa” feat. Nicki Minaj



Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”



Taylor Swift – “The Man”



The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST ARTIST



WINNER: Lady Gaga



Dua Lipa



Harry Styles



Justin Bieber



Miley Cyrus



The Weeknd

BEST SONG



WINNER: BTS – Dynamite



DaBaby – “Rockstar” feat. Roddy Ricch



Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”



Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”



Roddy Ricch – “The Box”



The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST COLLABORATION



WINNER: Karol G – “Tusa” feat. Nicki Minaj



BlackPink and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”



Cardi B – WAP” feat. Megan Thee Stallion



DaBaby – “Rockstar” feat. Roddy Ricch



Justin Bieber – “Intentions” feat. Quavo



Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”



Sam Smith and Demi Lovato – “I’m Ready”

BEST POP



WINNER: Little Mix



Dua Lipa



Harry Styles



Justin Bieber



Katy Perry



Lady Gaga



BTS

BEST GROUP



WINNER: BTS



5 Seconds of Summer



BlackPink



Chloe x Halle



CNCO



Little Mix

BEST NEW



WINNER: Doja Cat



Benee



DaBaby



Jack Harlow



Roddy Ricch



Yungblud

BIGGEST FANS



WINNER: BTS



Ariana Grande



BlackPink



Justin Bieber



Lady Gaga



Taylor Swift

BEST LATIN



WINNER: Karol G



Anuel AA



Bad Bunny



J Balvin



Maluma



Ozuna

BEST ROCK



WINNER: Coldplay



Green Day



Liam Gallagher



Pearl Jam



Tame Impala



The Killers

BEST HIP-HOP



WINNER: Cardi B



DaBaby



Drake



Eminem



Megan Thee Stallion



Roddy Ricch



Travis Scott

BEST ELECTRONIC



WINNER: David Guetta



Calvin Harris



Kygo



Marshmello



Martin Garrix



The Chainsmokers

BEST ALTERNATIVE



WINNER: Hayley Williams



Blackbear



FKA Twigs



Machine Gun Kelly



The 1975



Twenty One Pilots

VIDEO FOR GOOD



WINNER: H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”



Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”



David Guetta and Sia – “Let’s Love”



Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”



Jorja Smith – “By Any Means”



Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

BEST PUSH



WINNER: Yungblud



AJ Mitchell



Ashnikko



Benee



Brockhampton



Conan Gray



Doja Cat



Georgia



Jack Harlow



Lil Tecca



Tate McRae



Wallows

BEST VIRTUAL LIVE



WINNER: BTS – Map of the Soul Concert Live Stream



J Balvin – Behind the Colores Live Experience



Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around the World



Little Mix – Uncancelled



Maluma – Papi Juancho Live



Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT



WINNER: Little Mix



AJ Tracey



Joel Corry



Jorja Smith



Lewis Capaldi



The 1975.

MTV EMA GENERATION CHANGE AWARDS



WINNER: Luiza Brasil (Brazil)



WINNER: Kiki Mordi (Nigeria)



WINNER: Temi Mwale (UK)



WINNER: Catherhea Potjanaporn (Malaysia)



WINNER: Raquel Willis (US)