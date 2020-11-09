Breaking News

MTV Europe Music Awards 2020: Complete List Of Winners

BTS

BTS won the most awards at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards | Image: MTV/Getty Images

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards were held on Sunday 8 November 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was filmed in various locations across the world, including London and Budapest, Hungary.

Lady Gaga was the most nominated artist with seven nominations to her name, followed by South Korean boy band BTS and Justin Bieber with five each. BTS was the most awarded act of the ceremony, claiming awards in four of the five categories they were nominated in.

The awards show also handed out the third edition of its Generation Change Award, which this year honoured five women fighting for racial and social justice across the world. Winners include Kiki Mordi, an investigative journalist fighting to end SARS in Nigeria; Temi Mwale, a racial justice campaigner in the U.K.; Catherhea Potjanaporn, a portrait photographer in Malaysia; Luiza Brasil, a fashion journalist in Brazil; and Raquel Willis, a Black transgender activist in the U.S.

See list of winners below:

BEST VIDEO


WINNER: DJ Khaled – “Popstar” feat. Drake


Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”


Cardi B – “WAP” feat. Megan Thee Stallion


Karol G – “Tusa” feat. Nicki Minaj


Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”


Taylor Swift – “The Man”


The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST ARTIST


WINNER: Lady Gaga


Dua Lipa


Harry Styles


Justin Bieber


Miley Cyrus


The Weeknd

BEST SONG


WINNER: BTS – Dynamite


DaBaby – “Rockstar” feat. Roddy Ricch


Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”


Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”


Roddy Ricch – “The Box”


The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST COLLABORATION


WINNER: Karol G – “Tusa” feat. Nicki Minaj


BlackPink and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”


Cardi B – WAP” feat. Megan Thee Stallion


DaBaby – “Rockstar” feat. Roddy Ricch


Justin Bieber – “Intentions” feat. Quavo


Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”


Sam Smith and Demi Lovato – “I’m Ready”

BEST POP


WINNER: Little Mix


Dua Lipa


Harry Styles


Justin Bieber


Katy Perry


Lady Gaga


BTS

BEST GROUP


WINNER: BTS


5 Seconds of Summer


BlackPink


Chloe x Halle


CNCO


Little Mix

BEST NEW


WINNER: Doja Cat


Benee


DaBaby


Jack Harlow


Roddy Ricch


Yungblud

BIGGEST FANS


WINNER: BTS


Ariana Grande


BlackPink


Justin Bieber


Lady Gaga


Taylor Swift

BEST LATIN


WINNER: Karol G


Anuel AA


Bad Bunny


J Balvin


Maluma


Ozuna

BEST ROCK


WINNER: Coldplay


Green Day


Liam Gallagher


Pearl Jam


Tame Impala


The Killers

BEST HIP-HOP


WINNER: Cardi B


DaBaby


Drake


Eminem


Megan Thee Stallion


Roddy Ricch


Travis Scott

BEST ELECTRONIC


WINNER: David Guetta


Calvin Harris


Kygo


Marshmello


Martin Garrix


The Chainsmokers

BEST ALTERNATIVE


WINNER: Hayley Williams


Blackbear


FKA Twigs


Machine Gun Kelly


The 1975


Twenty One Pilots

VIDEO FOR GOOD


WINNER: H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”


Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”


David Guetta and Sia – “Let’s Love”


Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”


Jorja Smith – “By Any Means”


Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

BEST PUSH


WINNER: Yungblud


AJ Mitchell


Ashnikko


Benee


Brockhampton


Conan Gray


Doja Cat


Georgia


Jack Harlow


Lil Tecca


Tate McRae


Wallows

BEST VIRTUAL LIVE


WINNER: BTS – Map of the Soul Concert Live Stream


J Balvin – Behind the Colores Live Experience


Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around the World


Little Mix – Uncancelled


Maluma – Papi Juancho Live


Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT


WINNER: Little Mix


AJ Tracey


Joel Corry


Jorja Smith


Lewis Capaldi


The 1975.

MTV EMA GENERATION CHANGE AWARDS


WINNER: Luiza Brasil (Brazil)


WINNER: Kiki Mordi (Nigeria)


WINNER: Temi Mwale (UK)


WINNER: Catherhea Potjanaporn (Malaysia)


WINNER: Raquel Willis (US)

