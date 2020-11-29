The Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, on Saturday, lamented the killing of a first-class Oba in Ondo State by unidentified gunmen, describing it as both worrisome and against the Yoruba tradition and custom.

The council, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado Ekiti by its Chairman and the Alaawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, described the manner of the death of the Oba as most unfortunate and regrettable.

According to the council, the sudden death of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adegoke Adeusi, on 26 November 2020, is shocking and calls for concern.

Oba Alabi said that it was embarrassing and painful that the Olufon was killed by unknown gunmen while on his way to his domain after an official engagement. He prayed that God will grant his soul eternal rest.

The Chairman of the Council said the ugly development and the rude manner of the death of Oba Adeusi had further buttressed the point that the issue of insecurity in the country should be handled with the utmost seriousness it deserved.

He called on the Federal and state governments to further increase adequate air and land surveillance to be able to identify the hideouts of the criminals for appropriate action.

He also called on all Nigerians to be security-conscious and be ready to support the government in the onerous task of ensuring security in the different communities.

He commiserated with Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Government and people of the state on the killing of the first-class traditional ruler.

The Chairman also consoled with members of the immediate family of the late Oba Olufon, praying God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

He said that this is the time for Amotekun to commence its operations across the South-West geopolitical zone as a panacea for insecurity in the zone, especially during the yuletide season,”

Vanguard News Nigeria