Published: 14:02 EST, 10 November 2020

Just days after a 29-year-old mother-of-one was found shot to death in her driveway in Ohio, her co-worker posted a lengthy personal tribute on his Facebook page mourning her death.

And three days after that, 29-year-old Jason McDermitt was charged with murdering Morgan Fox, the woman whose death he was publicly lamenting.

Fox was entering her SUV that was parked outside her home on Frazer Avenue in North Canton in the early hours of October 28 to go to work when she was shot in the head.

Jason McDermitt, 29 (left), of Ohio, has been charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old mom-of-one Morgan Fox (right)

Fox was getting into her SUV outside her home in North Canton, Ohio, on October 28 when she was fatally shot in the head

Four days after Fox’s death, McDermitt, who was her co-worker at FedEx, posted this lengthy tribute to her, which was addressed to ‘Foxy’

McDermitt called Fox a ‘bright star’ and lamented that her death ‘has left a giant hole’ in his heart

The 29-year-old murder suspect also shared photos of candles and flowers from Fox’s vigil

Fox’s boyfriend later returned home from work, found her lifeless body inside her vehicle and called 911.

On November 1, McDermitt, who worked at the same FedEx facility where Fox was an operations manager, took to his Facebook page and posted a multi-paragraph letter addressed to ‘Foxy,’ as News5Cleveland first reported.

‘I wish I had time to list all the ways you have impacted my life, but the list would be so long we’d never make it to the end. You were the friend where if I was having a bad day, I knew i could always come talk to you, and you’d always listen and talk to me until I felt better.’

Towards the conclusion of the post, in which he called Fox a ‘bright light,’ he wrote: ‘it’s strange not having you around to talk to you and this has left a giant home in my heart, but I know you will always be watching over us, your family, your friends, and your daughter. You have left a lasting impact on all of our lives, and you will never be forgotten.’

Fox worked as an operations manager at a FedEx facility. She lived with her boyfriend and her eight-year-old daughter

Investigators do not believe there was any relationship between Fox and McDermitt aside from being co-workers

McDermitt added the hashtag #JusticeforMorganAshlye, and also shared a photo of the slain woman, along with a picture of flowers and candles from her vigil.

On November 4, Stark County Sheriff’s deputies armed with a warrant arrived at McDermitt’s home in the 12000 block of Whipple Avenue SW in Canton and arrested him on a charge of aggravated murder stemming from Fox’s killing.

Investigators said they are not aware of any relationship between Fox and McDermitt aside from being co-workers.

Fox lived with her boyfriend and her eight-year-old daughter, according to her stepsister, Megan Barrett.

Barrett said she never heard of McDermitt until he was arrested, and described the author of the chilling Facebook post as ‘a really sick person, somebody who’s really messed up in the head and likes to see people in pain.’

McDermitt remained jailed on Tuesday on $2million bail.