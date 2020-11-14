Our Reporter

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has tendered an unreversed apology to Nigerians after the team’s shambolic second-half performance against Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin-City.

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone staged a stunning comeback from four-goal down to draw 4 – 4 against Nigeria in 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifiers on Friday.

The three-time African champions raced to a four goals lead in the first half but the Leone star came back and rescued a point to keep their hope of qualifying for the competition alive.

It was the first time Sierra Leone scored four goals in a match for the first time since June 2012 (4-2 vs Sao Time & Principe).

It was also the very first time Sierra Leone has scored 4 goals away from home in their history, dating back to 1949.

On the other hand, Nigeria conceded 4+ goals at home for the first time since December 13, 1959, in an Olympic qualifier in Lagos (61 years ago).

However, skipper of the side Musa has tendered apologies after the game, insisting the team will do everything possible to win in Freetown.

“This has been a real shocker. I want to, on behalf of the entire team, apologise to the generality of Nigerians for this poor result. We will go to Freetown and do the needful,” Musa submitted.