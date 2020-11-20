By Taofeek Babalola with agency reports

It is understood that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa’s representatives are talking with a host of clubs in Europe, including some in the Premier League.

According to TEAMtalk, Musa is hoping to secure a move back to English football in the coming weeks.

Various sides in England’s top flight have been approached to see if they would like to acquire the player, including Newcastle, West Ham, Burnley and Sheffield United, as well as Palace – but it remains to be seen if they will make an offer.

The Nigeria international is one of the higher profile free agents currently available having left his former club Al Nassr last month.

The 28-year- old forward believes he still has a lot to offer at the top level and it is believed to be keen on having another crack at the Premier League.

Musa, who is valued at £5.40 million, has an abundance of experience across the globe and also in England with Leicester City.

His time at the King Power Stadium did not going according to plan and after 18 months he was loaned back to his former club CSKA Moscow before being sold permanently to Al-Nassr in the summer of 2018.

In his 58 appearances for Nassr, he scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists, helping the team win the 2018/19 Saudi league and Super Cup.

Similarly, Musa also has interest from clubs in Spain, Italy and in Russia, where he has enjoyed success with CSKA earlier in his career.