The first qualifiers for the Ikeja division of the fifth Ilupeju Township Games (ITG) started at the weekend with Mushin and Odi Olowo Councils dominating the athletics and table tennis events.

Mushin and Odi Olowo knocked out other communities, including Agege, Isolo, Itire, Ejigbo, Jakande Gate, Oshodi, Ikotun to qualify from the Ikeja division.

They dominated the U-10, U-12, U-13, U-14 and U-15 under boys and girls categories in 100 metres race, while Agege Council also clinched the U-15 girls event.

According to the organisers, action will continue in the competition with football, basketball, para-soccer, javelin, para-powerlifting, handball, volleyball, track, and field (100m, 200m, 400m), relay and marathon taking the centre stage.

Badagry, Lagos Island, Epe and Ikorodu divisions are also featuring in the competition.

Speaking on the competition, a member of the organising committee, Kehinde Owolabi, said he is impressed by the performance of the players and athletes, especially from Mushin Development Area.