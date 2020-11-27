A Muslim cleric, Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, has appealed to parents to groom their children to be productive and responsible in the society, expressing dismay over the spate of cultism, crime and insecurity in the country.

Olusi, who made the call during his 84th birthday celebration in Lagos, urged the youth to develop religious, moral values, leadership and humanitarian skills to brighten their future chances in governance.

The religious leader added that proper etiquette and education are valuable asset to the youth in the society.Noting that most youths who want to go into leadership, governance and humanitarian service do not participate in community development. He advised them to start from the immediate environment and volunteer in serving their local communities.

Olusi, who is the Baba Adinni of Oke Aarin Mosque, and a prominent member of Zumratul Islamiyat Sangotedo Muslim Community charged the youth to use social media wholesomely and never to cause anarchy and confusion in the nation, adding that fake news have done a lot of damages to the country.

He urged Nigerians to verify information or report before sharing them.



Prince Olusi is the son of late Oba Sanusi Olusi who succeeded Ibikunle Akitoye as Oba of Lagos from 1928 to 1931.

He enjoined parents to ensure that their children add value to themselves and the society.

“Youth should have self development in politics, management and leadership skills. They should learn the ropes from other credible sources. The youth should be open to learning, listen and serve the people in their area of interest,” he said.