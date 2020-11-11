Olukorede Yishau

THERE are times all you want to do is keep calm and stay in your own lane, but against your wish, people will draw you out. One such irritant looked for my trouble a day ago by dabbling into a presidential matter. Imagine an ordinary citizen who cannot pay his bills complaining about what the President has done or has not done. Mere mortals like him have no right to query the President, who upon being elected deserves to be deified!

Let me give you a background to what this irritant was complaining about: On July 1, President Muhammadu Buhari requested the Senate to screen and confirm 41 non-career and one career ambassadors for appointment. The president’s letter of request was read on the floor at plenary by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Some of those who made the cut are the immediate past Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Mr Debo Adesina (Oyo), Ex-Minister of State for Defence Ademola Seriki (Lagos), a former Editor with ThisDay, who was also a commissioner in Delta State, Mr Oma Djebah and Mr. Dare Sunday Awoniyi (Kogi).

Other non-career ambassadors-designate include Umar Suleiman (Adamawa), L.S. Mandama (Adamawa), Oboro Effiong Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Chief Elijah Onyeagba (Anambra), Abubakar D. Ibrahim Siyi (Bauchi), Philip K. Ikurusi (Bayelsa), Hon. Tarzoor Terhemen (Benue), Paul Ogba Adikwu (Benue), Al-Bashir Ibrahim Al-Hassan (Borno), Brig. Gen. Bwala Y?suf, Bukar (Borno) and Prof. Monique Ekpong (Cross River).

Also on the list are Ominyi N. Eze (Ebonyi), Yamah Mohammed Musa (Edo), Maj. Gen. C.O. Ugwu (Enugu), Dr. Hajara I. Salim (Gombe), Obiezu Ijeoma Chinyerem (Imo), Ali M. Magashi (Jigawa), Prof. M.A. Makarfi (Kaduna), Hamisu Umar Takalmawa (Kano), Jazuli Imam Galandanci (Kano), Amina Ado Kurawa (Kano), Amb. Yahaya Lawal (Katsina), Ibrahim Kayode Laaro (Kwara) and Abioye Bello (Kwara).

The President also nominated Zara Maazu Umar (Kwara), Henry John Omaku (Nasarawa), Chief Sarafa Tunji Isola (Ogun), Mrs. Nimi Akinkube (Ondo), Adejaba Bello (Osun), Adeshina Alege (Oyo), Ms. Folakemi Akinyele (Oyo), Shehu Abdullahi Yibaikwal (Plateau), Hon. Maureen Tamuno (Rivers), Faruk Yabo (Sokoto), Adamu M. Hassan (Taraba), Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed (Yobe) and Abubakar Moriki (Zamfara) as non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.

Buhari also sought the lawmakers’ nod for Mr. Sulyman Sani as a career ambassador representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The seats became vacant after the president recalled no less than 35 ambassadors. He retained 12, including Dr. Uzoma Emenike (who served in Ireland), Prof. Tijjani Muhammad Bande (Permanent Representative to the UN), Yusuf Tuggar (Germany), Dr. Eniola Irele (France), Adeyinka O. Asekun (Canada), Maj.-Gen. Chris Eze (India), Dr. Eniola Ajayi (Hungary), Joseph Olusola (Togo), Uyagwe Igbe (Mozambique), Baba Madugu (Switzerland) and Muhammadu Rimi Barbade (United Arab Emirates). The President, it was learnt, reviewed their performances and decided to retain them for distinguishing themselves. They are, however, due for reposting.

Days after the Senate got the names, Buhari withdrew two nominees. They are Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) and Brigadier-General Bukar (Borno). Mr. John J. Usanga replaced Akpabio and Air Commodore Peter Anda Bakiya Gana (rtd) replaced Gen. Bukar.

On July 22, the nominees were confirmed by the Senate. While giving the Senate’s nod for these men and women to be the faces of the country abroad, Lawan advised the Federal Government to consider either closure or merger of some of its foreign missions if there was no resources to properly fund them because there was no need to send an envoy to a foreign land to represent the country without making adequate provision for the embassy’s administration.

Since the Senate’s confirmation of the nominees, busy bodies, like the irritant I earlier complained about, have been counting the number of months and days since our foreign missions have been without representatives. They say it is almost four months or more and wonder what is delaying the deployment of these men and women.

An attempt to explain to them that COVID-19 is not done with the world yet has met with opposition. These irritants claim the president has travelled outside the country. They also claim that the president is always slow in taking vital decisions. There is nothing these loud mouths will not say.

Another irritant shocked me when he attempted to establish a relationship between delayed decision making and the dire straits we are in as a nation. According to him, prompt decision making would help Nigeria to curb a situation where girls, according to the World Bank, get an average of 7.6 years education, and boys get 8.7 years of education. In fact, this irritant added that prompt decision making can help to put an end to a situation where one in three Nigerians lives in poverty, which represents 32 per cent of Nigerians. This guy went further to say prompt decision making can help curb a situation where thirty-seven per cent of children suffer from malnutrition. To add salt to injury, he said prompt decision making is capable of ending a situation where about half of Nigerians still use unsafe or unimproved sanitation.

When he was saying all these balderdash, I was just looking at him and pitied him because he who does not know the king toys with his power. We all need to make these irritants understand that what the president can see sitting they can never see even when they use a ladder the length of a ten storey building. The president reserves the right to name ambassador-designates and refuse to deploy them to the field.

The other day we were all forcing him to speak on the Lekki shootings and when he spoke, we became speechless so it is better we just allow Mr President to act when he feels like; after all, his wisdom is beyond us all.

But despite all my explanations, one of the irritants on my neck has not stopped asking me: When will the envoys be deployed? And I ask: Must envoys be deployed?