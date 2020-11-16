A former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, says his next target in life “is to become Nigeria’s President or a cleric.”

Mr Fayose stated this in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday on a radio programme he held to commemorate his 60th birthday.

“My popularity, courageous spirit, unique contributions to the uplift of Ekiti state and other remarkable contributions to lifting different categories of people with no hope of becoming anything in life across the country were enough credentials to make me become Nigeria’s president.”

Mr Fayose also said he has forgiven all those who betrayed him in the course of his political journey, especially during his ‘illegal’ impeachment in 2006.

He said one of the most memorable days in his life was when he was ‘illegally’ removed from office but said he has forgiven those that betrayed him.

“The day I was forced out of government was the day I will never forget. This incident gave me high blood pressure and I asked God for three months to know what went wrong.”

On October 16, 2006, Mr Fayose was impeached by the Friday Aderemi-led House of Assembly over alleged mismanagement of state funds.

However, eight years later, the Supreme Court in 2014 nullified the impeachment.

Mr Fayose said he was happy when he was elected for a second term eight years after.

“Another memorable day was when I was sworn-in again as governor of Ekiti State,” he said.

He enjoined political actors in his state to shun politics of bitterness in the interest of the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a congratulatory message described Mr Fayose as a courageous statesman.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “unarguably, Chief Fayose is a fearless and very forthright leader whose outspokenness for justice, equality and fairness, particularly for the downtrodden, clearly demonstrates his belief in putting the good and welfare of others above personal interests; the very reason he is so loved across our nation.”

“Indeed, Osokomole’s (Fayose’s) sense of duty, particularly during his tenure as governor of Ekiti state, where his exceptional transparency, accessibility, humility in service and love for his people propelled him to deliver an unprecedented development of Ekiti state in all sectors of life, during which the state experienced its best and most productive years.”

“The PDP family therefore celebrates this rare patriot and prays God to grant him many more years ahead to continue in his statesmanship and selfless service to our nation, Nigeria and humanity at large.”