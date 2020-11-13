The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, has said vehicles in the Presidential Fleet and those of members of the Federal Executive Council would be converted to use gas as fuel.

Speaking with Premium Times, Mr Sylva, said the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) is a developmental stride step in his ministry’s plans to roll out the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) on November 30.

CNG, an alternative type of fuel for automobiles, will end Nigeria’s over-reliance on petrol, which deregulation has pushed its price almost beyond the reach of many consumers, the minister said.

Adding that his vehicles have been converted to use gas, Mr Sylva said those of the Presidency and Ministers are next in line.

“Of course, I have since converted my official vehicles to gas,” Mr Sylva said.

“Beyond that, we are working on getting the members of the Executive Council of the Federation to convert their official cars to gas as a cheaper and more reliable fuel to PMS. Even cars in the presidential fleet will be converted to run on gas.

“We will also discuss with members of the National Assembly to convert their official cars to run on gas. We will kick-start that initiative soon as we plan to roll out the National Gas Expansion Programme. Hopefully, with the example we will show, we will persuade Nigerians to see gas as the preferred and reliable fuel in Nigeria,” he said.

According to Mr Sylva, if Dangote Group can convert their trucks to run effectively on gas, nothing should stop the Federal Government.

“From what I have been told, the use of gas as fuel for Dangote trucks has reduced the company’s operational cost by about 50 per cent, in terms of fueling cost,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...