Breaking News

My husband and I disagree on how to support our non-binary child

By
0
my-husband-and-i-disagree-on-how-to-support-our-non-binary-child
Views: Visits 0

Dear Roe,

My pre-teen daughter has, for the last three years, been having issues in her school and has expressed concerns in relation to her gender identity. She has started to ask in our house for us to call her by a boy’s name and has said that she feels that she is non-binary. We have brought her to a counsellor and she has received counselling for about six months. We are very concerned about her. At first we thought that she was just going through a phase. She has said that she wants to take puberty blockers which she has read about online and she is very concerned about reaching puberty and developing in what she says would be the incorrect gender.

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

My Covid-19 vaccine trial: ‘A week after the injection, I felt sick’

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News