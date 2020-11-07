As Joe Biden moves closer to becoming the President of the United States of America, the incumbent, Donald Trump has not stopped putting progressively bigger question marks on the electoral process, the latest being that his leads are miraculously disappearing.

In the early hours of Saturday, President Trump tweeted that: “I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by.

“Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!”

Hours earlier, he said: “Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!”

He is obviously making reference to his conviction that there were some irregularities, for which he is approaching the courts to correct.

However, against Donald Trump’s wishes, the counting of votes still continues.

For instance, Biden had taken the lead in Pennsylvania with 98% of votes counted. But it is largely believed that if Biden takes the state, then he is President.

Meanwhile, Biden had taken Georgia before a recount was ordered. There is also Arizona, where Trump is gaining on Biden; and the uncertainty in Nevada, Alaska and North Carolina, where ballots are still being expected.

