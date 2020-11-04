Breaking News

‘My wife thinks my new healthy lifestyle is costing money and family time’

By
0
‘my-wife-thinks-my-new-healthy-lifestyle-is-costing-money-and-family-time’
Views: Visits 20

Question: I have been in remission from cancer for the past two years. During treatment I had a lot of time to think about my health. At the time I became ill I was a social smoker and I would normally drink a few beers two or three nights a week and more at the weekends. I never had an issue with weight and could eat what I wanted, when I wanted, without gaining a pound. Although I have always been a gym member, I rarely used the facilities to exercise properly.

My two children are both under the age of 10 so I need to be as healthy as I can for them. My wife has always had a healthier lifestyle than me but she admits she could make some improvements. During my recovery period I made some major lifestyle adjustments and I hired a new person to help run my business so I could reduce time spent in the office. I have undertaken a number of lifestyle courses and occasionally travel abroad to wellness conferences.

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

Gordon D’Arcy: Ireland’s lack of strength in depth came back to haunt them on Halloween

Previous article

Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones make history as the first black gay men elected to the US Congress

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News