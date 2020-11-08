YANGON, Myanmar—People across Myanmar made their way to the polls Sunday for the country’s first nationwide elections since a historic vote in 2015 transferred power to a civilian government after decades of military rule.

The incumbent National League for Democracy, led by the Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, is widely expected to remain in power. But international optimism that surrounded Myanmar’s shift toward democracy five years ago has since soured into disappointment.

The country has experienced a surge in majoritarian sentiment that has entrenched decades-old ethnic divisions and silenced dissent—a trend that some have said Ms. Suu Kyi has done little to counter. A brutal military operation against the Rohingya minority forced more than 740,000 people to flee across the border in 2017. Myanmar faces an international lawsuit alleging it committed genocide.

Many longtime observers of Myanmar and backers of its political transformation have said the democratic transition has stalled.

The military, which ruled for decades and drove the country to international isolation and poverty, still holds key levers of influence. Soldiers are guaranteed a bloc of seats in parliament and control of three key government ministries. The army has continued to wage bloody battles with armed ethnic groups while Ms. Suu Kyi’s promised push to end long-running civil wars has made little progress.

Ms. Suu Kyi continues to enjoy broad support among the ethnically Burmese Buddhist majority. The daughter of the country’s late independence hero, her photo hangs in many Burmese homes and businesses. It is trendy for young supporters to have her portrait tattooed on their bodies.

But her reputation abroad as a human-rights icon has taken a severe beating, particularly over her handling of the Rohingya crisis, which she has played down. In December, she traveled to the United Nations’ top court at The Hague to defend her country against genocide allegations. Rohingya victims and human-rights campaigners have said the military committed mass killings as well as gang rape and burned entire villages.

The government and military have denied widespread atrocities while saying it is possible some soldiers went too far.

The scene at The Hague stood in contrast to the Myanmar election in 2015, when Ms. Suu Kyi’s landslide victory was seen as a resounding repudiation of the army generals, whom she had long fought. Hopes were high at the time that her party would usher in dramatic changes during its first term.

Those expectations died down quickly. Her top-down governance style drew criticism in private from businesses and diplomats. Investment flows were slowed by an inefficient bureaucracy and sluggish policy-making. Her government at times turned to repressive tactics against critics and journalists that many of its members once resisted. The country’s fraught relations with the U.S. and European countries, which improved after the 2015 elections, faced a fresh setback.

Ms. Suu Kyi has accused the international media of distorting facts surrounding the assault on the Rohingya. Her supporters have said that leading a country riven by ethnic conflicts, widespread poverty and a complex political arrangement with the military isn’t easy and that expectations were too high.

“Although the current government cannot do as much as they want to, I support them, and I hope they win again,“ said Sandar Win, a 21-year-old first-time voter at a polling station in Yangon, where long lines had already begun to form by the time polls opened at 6 a.m. ”They will do better.”

A spokesman for her party, Aung Shin, said the government has tried to address the nation’s most pressing issues.

“Our intention is to solve political problems in a political way,” he said. “Nowadays there is less fear in people’s minds. We used to live in fear under the military regime.”

The challenges for Myanmar have mounted this year. Although coronavirus infections remained low at the start of the pandemic, they have risen sharply since August and prompted lockdowns in parts of the country including its commercial center, Yangon. Growth is expected to drop from 6.8% last year to 0.5 percent in 2020, according to the World Bank.

The ruling party’s biggest electoral challenge may come from a patchwork of ethnic minority parties that, while individually small, could create a significant parliamentary bloc. Many ethnic groups have grown disillusioned with Ms. Suu Kyi and see her government’s efforts to broker peace as disingenuous.

The current election served to alienate them further. Voting was canceled in parts or all of dozens of constituencies in remote areas overwhelmingly home to ethnic minorities on grounds related to what has been described as insecurity. In Rakhine state, where the government is fighting ethnic rebels and where local parties typically perform well, about 73% percent of voters were excluded from the election.

An estimated 1.4 million voters across the country were disenfranchised, according to the U.S.-based Carter Center, which monitors the polls. The U.N.’s special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the country and other groups have criticized the election commission for what they have said is a lack of transparency.

“The lead-up to Myanmar’s 2020 election has been a major letdown in terms of progressing democracy,” said Manny Maung, the Myanmar researcher for Human Rights Watch. “Elections in 2020 should have moved closer to being more free and fair than in 2015, but are proving difficult to describe even as credible.”

Mr. Aung Shin, the party spokesman, said election authorities are “doing as much as they can do to ensure free and fair elections.”

The question of who will succeed Ms. Suu Kyi, 75 years old, as party leader in the future looms. No other member shares her political pedigree or commands a fraction of her perceived moral authority. Political analysts have said the party has made little effort to groom young talent or build trust among the opposition, setting the stage for a power vacuum should she eventually step back from politics.

Maung Maung Ko, a 52-year-old voter, said democracy in Myanmar “isn’t 100 percent,” but he’s proud to exercise his right to vote.

“It isn’t possible to change everything at once,” he said.

