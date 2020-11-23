World News N.B.A. Players Meet With Pope Francis By Jonathan Abrams 1 day ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 15 The players and officials from their union were invited last week to discuss their campaign at the Vatican. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
