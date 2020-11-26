Following reports that her husband’s family had written to the Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives, to demand the sum of N500m as compensation, Josephine Okereke, the wife of Emeka, the newspaper vendor killed by the Speaker’s security aide, has said she is displeased with her inlaws.

The Punch reports that Josephine, said this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday 26 November, adding that she was not aware of the N500m the family of her late husband’s family were asking for. She urged the Speaker to ignore the family and fulfil his promises to her and her children.

The Department of State Services had since last week arrested the operative, Abdullahi Hassan, who shot Okereke while Gbajabiamila had also visited the family of the deceased and promised to ensure that they do not suffer. However, the family demanded more, adding that nothing could bring the dead vendor back to life.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the family of Ifeanyichukwu Okereke had written to Gbajabiamila, demanding N500m. The letter dated November 23, 2020, was signed by the family’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

The Okereke family had said it would take legal action against Gbajabiamila if all the demands stated in the letter are not met within seven days.

