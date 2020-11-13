…Receives committee’s progress report

The Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission, NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan has urged all stakeholders in the recently launched Hajj Savings Scheme, HSS to make positive contributions to the growth of Hajj system, calling on participants to play vital roles to advance Hajj administration in Nigeria.

Receiving the progress report of the committee on Hajj Savings Scheme, HSS in his office yesterday, Alhaji Hassan reminded the stakeholders that “Hajj has existed before everyone present and will continue even after our exit”

The Chairman Forum of State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards commended the NAHCON Chairman for his democratic leadership style and called on members to ensure firm establishment of the scheme in each state immediately.

The Committee led by Alhaji Usman Shamaki comprised representatives of chief executives of states’ pilgrims’ welfare boards and representatives of NAHCON management.

After presentation of the report by the committee chairman, Alhaji Usman Shamaki, the state chief executives under the leadership of its forum chairman as well as chairman Zamfara State Hajj Commission, Alhaji Abubakar S. Pawa Dembo, and NAHCON management deliberated on the outcome and took positions on the resolutions.

Some of the issues resolved included registration modalities, setting up of Hajj Savings Scheme Departments by the state boards, revenue sharing formula, general enlightenment on the scheme, state boards’ collaboration with Ja’iz Bank on the HSS portal and investment deadline as relates to Arafat Day.

NAHCON’s permanent commissioners, Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakasai, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa and Sheikh Suleiman Momoh who were at the meeting also commended the states boards, NAHCON management while also lauding their firm commitment to unity of purpose.

Vanguard News Nigeria