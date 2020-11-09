By Maxine Shen For Dailymail.com

Florida police pulled a dead, naked man with a gunshot wound out of a storage container that had been dumped in a retention pond.

A man walking his dog in Jacksonville, Florida’s Windy Hill neighborhood called police morning Sunday after he saw the grey plastic container about two feet from the pond’s shore.

When police arrived at 10.30am, a dive team pulled the container out of the pond, opened it and found the body of a man who police estimate had been between 30 to 40 years old, News4Jax reported.

Tim Anderson, who made the gruesome discovery, said that he was on his routine dog walk when he saw the ‘bin floating out there by the water and I said, “What is that? Let me just go take a look and see.”‘

He said that as he got closer to the bin, he saw what he thought was a person half in and half out of it.

Anderson said that he first thought it was a ‘dummy or something stuck in there because of some kids just playing around,’ but then realized that the body looked ‘pretty real.’

Police said the man had been shot at another location before the container was dumped in the pond within 24 to 36 hours of when authorities were called to the scene.

Authorities are still trying to identify the victim, and are working with the medical examiners office and checking missing persons records.

News4Jax reported that authorities were checking missing person reports in Jacksonville as well as it surrounding counties.

Anderson said that there’s ‘a lot of killing, a lot of violence this time of year, and it’s sad to know that it happened, and that somebody would actually bring somebody and dump them like that.’

He added that ‘it’s kind of depressing.’