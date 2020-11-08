PRESIDENT Hage Geingob says he is looking forward to building stronger bilateral relations with the United States by engaging president-elect Joe Biden.

Geingob on Saturday congratulated Biden after the US Democratic Party president-elect won the majority of votes in Pennsylvania, followed by Nevada, and shot past the270 electoral college votes needed to win the race to the White House.

By late this afternoon, Biden led with 290 electoral college votes, while his opponent, Republican Party and current US president Donald Trump stood at 214 electoral college votes.

This means Biden’s running-mate, Kamala Harris, has become the first woman and first woman of colour to be elected as US vice-president – a major milestone in US presidential history.

Geingob on Twitter said: “I congratulate Joe Biden on his victory. During our struggle for freedom, we came to know him as a senator who opposed apartheid in South Africa and the region.”

He added: “I look forward to working with Biden for stronger bilateral relations and multilateralism for a fairer world.”

A number of congratulatory messages to Biden and Harris has been pouring in from presidents and leaders from all over the world.

Meanwhile, the Associated Freedom Press on Saturday reported Mexican head of state Manuel Lopez Obrador says it is too soon to congratulate Biden, and that he would wait for “all legal issues” to be resolved.

“We don’t want to be imprudent. We don’t want to act lightly, and we want to respect people’s self-determination and rights,” Obrador said.

President Donald Trump’s campaign last week filed lawsuits in states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia in a bid to halt vote-counting, claiming election fraud.

In the next few weeks votes must be certified as a formality before the president-elect assumes office in January 2021.