FORMER Namibia Defence Force (NDF) chief Martin Shalli has defended his remarks calling for cutting off throats of opposition at the ballot box.

Shalli at a Swapo campaign rally at Okahandja on Sunday suggested that those who resign from Swapo to start their own political parties should be killed.

He said they should be killed by having their throats slit and not by being shot.

Those comments were received with widespread condemnation by opposition parties including the Affirmative Repositioning – who through their lawyer – gave Shalli a deadline to withdraw and apologise for his remarks by Monday or face a lawsuit.

Shalli who earlier in the day said he did not get the lawyer’s letter yet issued a statement on Sunday.

“I used figurative speech in terms of defeating our political opponents at the ballot box by “cutting off their throats, among others,” Shalli said in a statement that did not offer an apology.

“This figurative speech should be seen in a context of a democratic political campaign in which opponents are fighting for votes,” the retired Lieutenant General said.

“Cutting off the head of a snake or cutting the throat are proverbial expressions used in our African languages,” Shalli said.

He claimed that political “opportunists” are using his remarks to make it seem as if he meant to incite violence.

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani said his party will lay criminal charges against Shalli, for inciting violence and threatening the murder of opposition leaders.

Venaani condemned these remarks, labelling them illegal and unconstitutional.