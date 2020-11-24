By David Odama – Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly is to pass the 2020 supplementary budget sent to it by the state Governor Abdullahi Sule on Wednesday.

The supplementary budget of N20.2bn is to cover the period between November 1st, 2020 to December 31st, 2020.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced this after the House deliberated on a report submitted by the House committee on finance and appropriation on a Bill for a law to issue out the State consolidated revenue fund of the state (Supplementary Appropriation Bill of (N20,203,376,300) only.

Balarabe further explained that the Sum of N14,816,626,602 is for recurrent expenditure while N5,386,719,300 is for capital expenditure as recommended by the House Standing Committee in the report.

Earlier, the majority leader of the house, Tanko Tunga moved a motion for the adoption of the committee’s report and seconded by the Minority Leader of the House Hon. Danladi Jatau and the house unanimously adopted the report.

The Speaker, therefore, slated Wednesday 25th Nov. 2020 for the passage of the bill.

