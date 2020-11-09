(File photo) Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has commended the military for the killing of a notorious kidnapper, Buju Bazamfare alongside other bandits a few days ago.

The governor commended Nigerian Army Four Special Forces Command during the State Executive Council meeting which held in Lafia on Monday.

“I also want to show appreciation for the support we continue to receive in the area of security in the state. I am happy to note that the military Special Forces Command in Doma, were able to have an inroad between the last meeting and now, especially when it comes to the killing of some major bandits including Buju Bazamfare that was killed about a few days ago.

“We want to congratulate the military for all the successes they continue to have with the bandits and we pray that God almighty will bring an end to all the security challenges we face in the country,” he said.

Bazamfare and his gang were said to have been terrorising Nasarawa and other bordering states for many years before his death.

The military is however yet to give details surrounding the death.