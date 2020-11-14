Our Reporter

Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, has commiserated with the management and staff of Vintage Press Limited, the publishers of The Nation newspapers over the destruction visited on the organisation’s headquarters in Lagos in the wake of the hijacked #EndSARS protests.

In a letter addressed to the Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief and personally signed by the governor, Sule described the attack as “an attack on democracy.”

He said, “We condemn in strong terms and view the attack on your station as an attack on democracy, freedom of the press, law and order.

“Let me commend your doggedness and ability to remain on the stands. We encourage you to continue to be resolute in the discharge of your constitutional role as the Fourth estate of the Realm.”

The governor added: “We believe you will ride on the back of this temporary setback to work harder in the interest of all lovers of peace, your teeming readers and the country at large. I personally identify with you at this obviously difficult moment.”

It would be recalled that on October 21, 2020, at the peak of the hijacked #EndSARS protest, some hoodlums attacked the headquarters of The Nation newspaper and set it ablaze.