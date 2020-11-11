• Adamawa’s begs monarchs for seamless operations

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry in Nasarawa State, yesterday, received 16 petitions during its proceedings in Lafia.

The chairman, Justice Badamasi Maina (rtd), said the eight-man committee would submit its report in six months.

“We are to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra-judicial killings, evaluate evidence, draw conclusions, recommend compensation and other remedial measures,” he clarified.

The chairman extended submission of memoranda to December 31, 2020, following complaints from certain quarters on ignorance of the earlier November 9 deadline.

He urged diligence in the face of time constraints before the panel.

THIS comes as the teams in Taraba and Abia also began sitting.

During its engagement at the Conference Hall of the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs within the premises of the state secretariat in Jalingo, the Taraba committee said it had received 11 memoranda.

Led by Justice Christopher Awubra (rtd), the panel promised to put the right peg in the right hole, hence the need for victims to tender grievances for redress.

Inaugurated last month by Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku and charged with the responsibility of examining causes of persistent cases of police brutality and killings in the state and the country at large, the team reiterated its determination to dispense justice accordingly.

It, therefore, urged media practitioners to be objective in their reportage. In Abia, the committee commenced its inaugural sitting with an assurance of justice for all.

The chairman, Justice Sunday Imo (rtd), charged petitioners to maintain the highest level of professionalism and decorum in presenting their matters, warning that the panel would not tolerate any form of misconduct.

The team, which has 12 weeks to wind up, has received 44 requests.

BESIDES, the Adamawa team, set up last month by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, has directed the chairman of the State Council of Chiefs and Emirs and Lamido of Adamawa, Dr. Musdafa Barkindo Aliyu, fellow monarchs, council chairmen and councilors to assist petitioners in drafting their gripes to make the panel’s work easier.

In a terse statement issued yesterday in Yola by Permanent Secretary, Security, Suleiman Usman, yesterday, the government said the committee would commence sitting next week Tuesday at the Universal Basic Education Conference Hall.

Headed by Justice Adamu Hobon (rtd), the body implored the public to promptly submit petitions and oral complaints.