60 Days In star Nate Burrell committed suicide during a standoff with police in the middle of a Michigan street as family members watched on in horror, documents obtained by DailyMail.com have revealed.

Burrell, 33, fatally shot himself in the head with a scoped rifle outside a Pizza Hut restaurant in downtown Allegan on Saturday evening as negotiators tried desperately to talk him down more than an hour.

Earlier that day, the former Marine had posted a suicide note to Facebook, writing in the 3000-word post that he ‘can’t keep going on’ and alluded to troubled relations with his estranged wife, with whom he was expecting a child.

However, it was later revealed that days prior Burrell had been charged with rape and multiple counts of assault, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was due to be arraigned on November 8.

‘This isn’t an admission of guilt,’ he began his Facebook post, published at 2:26pm on October 31. ‘I’m just tired, I’ve been through so much in my life, the pain of my situation now hurts more than I ever imagined. I can’t keep going on.’

In documents obtained by DailyMail.com, it’s disclosed that police were notified of Burrell’s troubling post around 40 minutes after he uploaded it, at 3:00pm, and immediately commenced a sweep of the town to find him.

Allegan PD Officer Josh Morgan pinged Burrell’s cell phone, which returned a location in the Mill District. When he arrived on scene, he said he noticed Burrell’s white Ford Escape parked up a slight hill behind some bushes.

As he passed by the car from a distance, Morgan said Burrell began shaking his head at him, mouthing the words ‘no’ as the officer attempted to make contact.

Burrell then sped away from Morgan at a ‘moderate speed’. The officer trailed him at a distance until the 33-year-old turned down Locust Street, eventually coming to a stop in a handicap parking spot outside a Pizza Hut chain.

Morgan said as he attempted to approach the car for a second time, Burrell got out from the driver’s side door and glanced back at the officer, before grabbing a black scoped rifle and pointing it under his chin.

The officer says he then took cover behind his patrol car while attempting to start a dialogue with Burrell.

Burrell was reportedly uncommunicative first, but then told Morgan how he was ‘very angry’ and was also ‘upset with police’ because of the felony charges leveled against him days earlier.

‘At one point, he became very angry and went on for approximately thirty to forty five seconds of cursing and calling police liars and other things,’ Morgan wrote in his report.

A negotiator from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office then appeared on scene. As he attempted to talk Burrell down, Morgan described Burrell’s behaviour as frantic, constantly looking from side to side, over his shoulder, and up and down Locust Street as he was speaking.

Burrell and the negotiator proceeded to talk for more than fifty minutes. Throughout the entirety of the exchange, Burrell reportedly had the gun barrel pushed against either one of his cheeks, with the opposing thumb balancing on the trigger.

A number of Burrell’s family members then arrived to the scene of the standoff, Morgan wrote, though they weren’t identified in the report.

Morgan claimed that a number of officers had attempted to keep the family members away, but they ‘were refusing to comply with orders to stay back and were putting themselves in the view’ of Burrell.

A SWAT team was then deployed at the scene and a new negotiator from the Sheriff’s Department took over in a bid to breach the deadlock.

But after only a few minutes, at 4:47pm, Burrell then placed the barrel of the rifle against his left cheek and pulled the trigger.

Burrell fell backwards to the ground with the gun still lodged between his legs.

EMTs were summoned but the 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered a single fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Burrell’s sister, Chelsey Walker, was the first to disclose the news of her brother’s death. It’s unclear whether she was among the family members present at the scene at the time.

In his apparent suicide note, Burrell offered an ‘apology’ to his family and friends for ‘failing’ them.

‘I know alot of you will think you could have changed my mind I ensure you, you wouldn’t. This isn’t a spontaneous thing,’ he wrote.

A number of Burrell’s family members arrived to the scene of the standoff, Morgan wrote, claiming that a number of officers had attempted to keep the family members away, but they ‘were refusing to comply with orders to stay back and were putting themselves in the view’ of Burrell

The reality TV star, who had just turned 33, had recently split from his wife, according to Walker.

Days before the fatal incident, on October 22, Burrell was charged in a Michigan court with five felony counts, including criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

The exact nature of those allegations is not immediately clear. DailyMail.com has reached out to law enforcement and local officials seeking further comment.

In his Facebook message, Burrell spoke directly to his estranged partner and an apparent custody battle over their unborn child.

‘I can only imagine how bad this would all turn out, all of the legal crap that would ensue after this with custody and everything else,’ Burrell wrote. ‘You win! You have promised for weeks, you will ruin my life and I had no idea who I was messing with. You are right, I didn’t know who I was messing with.’

He continued by thanking family and friends for giving him ‘so much support through this,’ insisting he was grateful for everything they had done.’

Burrell was a veteran, having served in the military as a Marine from 2006 to 2010. He was in the infantry and served two tours of Iraq

‘But we all have our day, our time to go, most feel like we shouldn’t decide that but I’m here to tell you I’ve made that decision and as hard as it was I am happy with my decision. I’m done fighting the demons of my past, I’m done fighting the demons of today, and the demons of tomorrow.

‘For those who are mourning know I’m in such a better place. I’m no longer fighting the battles that have been causing so much pain in my mind and life. Waking up feeling worthless, lost, confused, and tired/exhausted. I know you all have told me that’s not who I am and I’m talented and have a good head on my shoulders, I appreciate you, but it doesn’t help how I feel.’

His note went on to reference a number of family members and friends by name, before urging America to ‘revamp’ the ‘behavioral health’ sector.

‘Our military and their families need it… Our military and their families need it. I checked myself into the hospital for wanting to commit suicide and from the beginning I felt like a criminal going to jail. Stripped of my dignity and identity and personal property.

‘I needed my family and friends during this time and you took that away. Not being able to communicate put me in such a darker hole than I was in originally that was so hard on me mentally. I would have told you anything to get me out of that place even if it meant I was okay when I wasn’t. You didn’t help me you held me prisoner so I couldn’t hurt myself?’

He concluded the post with a bible verse and the quote, ‘Let our lives not be defined by our mistakes but instead our hearts.’

Nate was a well-known reality personality of 60 Days in, which aims to uncover the injustices done to inmates behind bars.

The show followed Nate and seven others who entered jail for 2 months under assumed identities which they did of their own free will.

Burrell was a veteran, having served in the military as a Marine from 2006 to 2010. He was in the infantry and served two tours of Iraq.

He was honorably discharged in 2013 and went on to receive his associate degree in criminal justice and law enforcement in 2014.

He later became a household name after appearing in two seasons 60 Days In, a documentary series aiming to uncover the injustice done to inmates behind bars.

The show followed Nate and eight others who entered jail for 2 months under assumed identities which they did of their own free will. He starred in seasons three and four of the series and was incarcerated at the Fulton County Jail.

According to his sister, Chelsey Walker, Nate was proud of his participation in the show.

‘Nathan loved his country, loved his family and was a very caring guy. He was just in a bad place. He was very proud of being on “60 Days In,” and he really cherished his time on that show,’ Walker said.

According to his biography on A&E, he was inspired to take part in the show following the arrest of his brother.

‘Nate was disappointed that, while he was stationed in Iraq on one of his two combat tours, his older brother had been arrested and was facing prison time again,’ his A&E biography reads.

‘He believes that the Criminal Justice System should be much tougher on criminals in order to dissuade them from returning, and he argues prisons should be more militaristic and less flexible when it comes to inmate liberties.’

Burrell had been working as a Fish and Wildlife Officer in Michigan at the time of his death.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or know somebody who is, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline on 800-273-8255.