The National Guard has been deployed on the streets of Philadelphia to prepare for possible unrest as votes continue to be counted in the presidential election.

Joe Biden all but declared the White House was his last night in a brief public appearance but is yet to formally be declared the winner of the dramatic race which has divided with United States.

The counting process continues in the key states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, where Biden is expanding his lead against President Donald Trump.

Pennsylvania alone would take him to 273 electoral college votes, while if Arizona and Nevada declare before the Keystone state, he would hit 270.

If he takes all four, which appears very likely, he would have 302 electoral college votes, the same as Trump, but in contrast, a thumping popular vote majority of more than four million.

Pennsylvania could be called today, as could Nevada and possibly Arizona, while Georgia is so close that it is certain to have a recount.

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s largest city, the National Guard patrolled the streets in anticipation of a result being declared.

The calm before the potential storm was perhaps typified though by the sight of a soldier petting a dog outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

In his address last night, Biden never mentioned Trump directly as he spoke but presented a drastic change of tone, saying that the ‘purpose of our politics isn’t total, unrelenting warfare.’

‘No, the purpose of our politics, the work of our nation, isn’t to fan the flames of conflict, but to solve problems, to guarantee justice, to give everybody a fair shot and to improve the lives of our people.’

‘We may be opponents – but we are not enemies. We are Americans,’ he continued. That didn’t stop him from boasting about wins, however.

‘One of the things I’m especially proud of is how well we’ve done all across America,’ he told a crowd of socially distanced reporters and staff. ‘We are going to be the first Democrat to win Arizona in 24 years. We are going to be the first Democrat to win Georgia in 28 years.’

‘And we re-built the Blue Wall in the middle of the country that crumbled just four years ago: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin.’

Biden did not answer questions on whether Trump, who said his opponent could not ‘wrongfully claim the office of the president’, should concede.

However, a spokesman for his campaign said: ‘The United States Government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.’

Biden did indicate he expects a result in the presidential contest on Saturday.

‘I hope to be talking to you tomorrow,’ he said.

He counselled patience as the vote tally continues and anxious Americans wait to learn who will be their next president.