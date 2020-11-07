Daily News

National Sports Festival gets new dates

THE technical session of National Council on Sports has recommended December 3, 2020 for the opening ceremony of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, with the closing ceremony holding on Friday December 18th.

According  to the communiqué issued at the end of the Council meeting, it was agreed that  the games would open on Thursday  December  3rd, opening ceremony  scheduled  for December 5th , closing ceremony takes place  on Thursday  December 17th.

The competition proper is staggered in two phases from December 12th- 16th.

The communique noted” The Virtual meeting held earlier this year unanimously agreed to host the Festival this year. The Committee of Experts set up during the Virtual meeting made specific   recommendations regarding the successful organisation of the 20th National Sports Festival. It has become imperative to tinker with the modus operandi of the Festival”.

The recommendations are however subject to the buy-in of the PTF and final approval by the President and Commander in – Chief   President Mohammadu Buhari.

