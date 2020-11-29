By Precious Igbonwelundu

Tragedy struck at the Navy Sailing Club, Ojo, Lagos on Saturday after a Nigerian Navy (NN) athlete identified as POPTI Dennis Emmanuel died during a memorial race.

Emmanuel was among participants of the Late Captain PPO Okpe Memorial Boat Race when his laser boat went aground during a test run at the club’s waterfront in Navy Town.

It was gathered onlookers initially thought he went underwater to bring up his boat, a usual practice by racers, until he never came up again.

Confusion was said to have set in after a long wait for the former national athlete, which prompted divers to immediately comb the water in search of him.

A colleague of the deceased, Ashom Luka, who joined the search party, was inconsolable as he could not understand what happened to Emmanuel.

Club members and guests who had turned up for the race were taken aback and wondered what could have caused the accident.

Confirming the incident, Vice Commodore of the club, Emmanuel Agha said the search for him lasted several hours but he was not seen.

He said Emmanuel’s boat capsized but was mistaken for a normal drill.

“He sadly didn’t come up again. The Nigerian Navy high command has been contacted on the sad incident,” said Agha.

Reacting to the accident, Club Commodore, Tunde Giwa-Daramola, said the athlete was committed to the sport and had contributed to the development of watersports in Nigeria by encouraging other athletes and officers.

“Our hearts go out to his family for this irreparable loss. POPTI Emmanuel popularly known as DDY was one of our best athletes in sailing.

“He had represented Nigeria at the All Africa Games and the Navy in several regattas internationally. He will be missed greatly by the club and young sailors that he had introduced to the sport.

“As a club, we are deeply saddened by this incident. All swimming and water activities are suspended until further notice,” he said.

Giwa-Daramola also emphasised that the Navy Sailing Club was renowned for it’s high safety standards and would unravel the cause of the incident.

It was learnt that the club’s flag would be flown at half mast for three days to honour Emmanuel, said to have recently returned from a tour of duty in Kachia, Kaduna State.

Also the Navy Sailing Club has set up a board of inquiry to determine the cause of the incident and how to avoid a future occurrence.

Contacted for reaction, the information officer, NNS WEY, Lieutenant Elisabeth Ephraim, declined comment, adding “I have nothing to say about that.”