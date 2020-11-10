By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

Elders of the Nigeria Bar Association in Bayelsa State have noted that it is only lawyers practicing in the state that can change the narrative of the state if given the needed support and enabling environment.

The elders comprising Fedude Zimughaa (Esq.), Felix Okorotie (Esq.) F.B.Olorogun (Esq.) Dr. Sylvanus Abila, Ayonimite H. Bob (Esq.), and Boleigha Collins (Esq.), spoke on Tuesday during a meeting with the Bayelsa State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo (SAN).

They also noted that encouraging Bayelsa election tribunals to sit in Yenagoa instead of taking them to Abuja and other places would engage legal practitioners in the state, giving them opportunities to increase their experience and proficiency in the profession.

The NBA elders reiterated the urgent need for a Bar Centre in the state and expressed hope that partnering with office of the Attorney-General, government would organise conferences that would impact positively on lawyers in the state.

Speaking at the meeting, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Bayelsa State, Hon. Biriyai Dambo urged lawyers in the state to imbibe the spirit of unity and look after one another in order to make more progress in the state and beyond.

He urged them to shun politics in the Bar and work for the collective progress of the state, adding that he would do everything within his power to partner and support them in their quest to building the capacity of lawyers in the state.

Dambo noted that Bayelsa State had an encouraging number of very sound and intelligent lawyers who were qualified to be Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), adding that his office was ready to give them the needed support to enable the Bar in Bayelsa to produce more SANs.

In his remarks, leader of the Bayelsa NBA Elders, C.J. Ayabowei (Esq.) congratulated Dambo on his recent appointment and appealed to him to support the Bayelsa Bar in every possible way.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Building the Capacity of Lawyers in Bayelsa State’, Ayabowei noted that government support and enabling environment were important for capacity building among legal practitioners in the state.

He expressed hope that partnering with the Attorney-General, the present administration would improve the lots of lawyers in the state.