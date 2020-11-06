By Robert Egbe

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday set up an investigative panel on the alleged reprisal which led to the killing of suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the military.

The four-man team comprises NBA lst Vice President John Aikpokpo-Martins; two former NBA Port Harcourt branch Chairmen Victor Frank-Briggs and Anthonia Osademe; and a former NBA Ukwa branch Chairman Chimaroke Elie.

NBA President Olumide Akpata, in a statement on his twitter handle, said the team would visit Oyigbo to inquire into the events and publish their findings.

Following the killing of six soldiers and four policemen, and the destruction of court buildings during the #EndSARS protests, the Rivers State government imposed a 24-hour curfew on Oyigbo Local Government Area on October 21.

According to Governor Nyesom Wike, IPOB, which is seeking independence for Igbo parts of Southern Nigeria, was responsible for the violence.