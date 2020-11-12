Unemployed graduates



The Executive Director of the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM), Kwara State, Dr. Yomi Kasali, has canvassed more synergies between the institute and the state government as a way to end youth unemployment.







Kasali, who lamented the alleged underutilisation of the inherent agricultural potential within the NCAM, said very few states’ governments had in the recent past tapped into the potentials of the centre.







The NCAM boss spoke while addressing trainees on Agricultural Manpower Development and graduates of the institution from multiple agricultural practices.







The events, sponsored by NCAM, were used to expose youth farmers to operations of heavy and light agricultural machines, fabricated and designed by the institute.







Besides, the second training, designed for maximum usage of land for farm activities and the need to shun mono-cropping farm systems, was equally used for a show of all-season planting and rearing and entrepreneurship skills.







Kasali said: “We cannot exhaust the lists of the trainees of the NCAM since its establishment a few decades ago. Some of them are accomplished professors today in their various fields of endeavours.







“But while all these had been ongoing, we observed that very few Nigerian states’ governors are aware of our existing prowess at NCAM. We had in the past, and even in recent times visited many of them without much result. We appreciate the Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak for accepting a Memorandum of Understanding between the institute and the state.”







The MOU will create empowerment opportunities for youths and women of the state. He said it would kickstart with Cassava plantation before being extended to the agric sections like fishery and poultry.







Kasali thanked those who went through the two weeks manpower machinery training for observing all the safety measures churned out to them as precautionary measures throughout the training period.

