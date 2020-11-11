Blessing Olaifa, Abuja

THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday said consultations are still ongoing on the deployment of 5G mobile technology in the country.

The commission explained that it had not concluded action on its deployment.

It added that the Draft Consultation Document on the deployment of the technology had been produced and uploaded on the commission’s website for all to see.

A statement in Abuja by NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, drew the attention of the public “to the fact that the commission has not concluded plans for the deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) network”.

The Draft Consultation Document for deployment of the 5G in Nigeria has been produced and uploaded on the commission’s official website (www.ncc.gov.ng), NCC said.

The statement said: “This document defines the implementation plan for the deployment of 5G in Nigeria. It provides a background into the benefits of 5G technology and outlines the Commission’s plans and strategies for a successful implementation of 5G in Nigeria.

“It presents guidelines for the relevant areas of the technology and the expectations of the Commission from the operators. This plan takes into account the expectations of all the stakeholders in the communications industry in Nigeria.

“Nigeria undertook 5G trials in selected locations within the country in collaboration with an operator in 2019. The trial, among others, was to study and observe any health or security challenges the 5G network might present.