3D illustration of Coronavirus PHOTO : istock.com/Dr_Microbe

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 155 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), as the total number of confirmed cases soared to 63,328.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, who spoke on Wednesday in Abuja while giving an update on COVID-19 infections in Nigeria, said four deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours.

He disclosed that the 155 new cases were recorded in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Giving the breakdown, he said that Lagos State reported the highest number of infections with 85, while the FCT had 23, Ondo State had 18 and Ogun reported eight.

According to the NCDC boss, Kaduna, Oyo and Taraba recorded five each, Kano State, three; Rivers, two and Bauchi State had one.

“Till date, 63,328 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed, 59,675 patients have been discharged and 1,155 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the FCT,” Ihekweazu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN} reports that the country has tested 668,729 people since the first confirmed case was reported on February 27, 2020.

The NCDC boss said that his agency had activated a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at Level III to coordinate the national response.

Meanwhile, Ihekweazu has advised the management of schools to provide adequate COVID-19 protective equipment, train their sickbay staff and also ensure the safe disposal of wastes from sickbay to prevent infection.

“We have to take responsibility to stay safe as schools reopen.

“It is crucial to limit the risk of COVID-19 infection across all ages. Parents should take responsibility to protect their children.

“Encourage your children to wear masks. Teach them how to wash their hands frequently, teach them how to cough and sneeze into their elbows and report when feeling sick,” he said.

The NCDC DG urged Nigerians to use their face masks properly and wash their hands before wearing their face masks.

“Ensure it covers your nose and mouth, do not wear it under your nose or chin, do not share your face mask, wash your cloth face mask and dispose of medical mask properly after use, he advised”.