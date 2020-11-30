Barring any last minute change, the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) is set to unveil former Sri Lankan international Asanka Gurusinha as its foreign coach in the coming days.

The 44-year-old who was a member of the 1996 Cricket World Cup winning-team with Sri Lanka, is being expected in the country for his public appearance following his appointment by the NCF.

NationSport gathered that Gurushinsha apart from overseeing the national cricket team, would also be involved with training of local coaches.

“I think it’s an open secret that the NCF has hired a foreign coach in person of Asanka Gurusinha who is a very experienced former Sri Lanka international,” informed a reliable source.

“This is a step in the right direction and i think this will be a major boost to the game of cricket in Nigeria.”

The appointment of the foreigner by the Professor Yahaya Ukwenya-led NCF is another milestone since it came on board about three years ago.

The board for the first time qualified the country for the U-19 Cricket World Cup held last year in South Africa and has since secured a division one promotion for the country.

“The NCF has done well under Professor Yahaya Ukwenya and the good thing is that they are not resting on their oars, the appointment of a foreign coach is indeed a welcome development,” the source noted.