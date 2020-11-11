As part of the on-going Forensic Audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, the lead consultants, Olumuyiwa Basiru & Co. will tomorrow (Thursday) takeover all original contract files relating to projects and programmes awarded by the NDDC between 2001 and 2019, as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The takeover of the contract files by the Forensic Auditors will mark the commencement of the next stage of the exercise which started with the handover of contract documents covering projects captured during the verification exercise in April 2020.

It is important to emphasize that the forensic audit is being carried out in phases and we are now ready to kick-off the Field Forensic Audit. To ensure the success of this exercise, we are making available all required documents needed by the field auditors to enable them to discharge their duties efficiently and effectively.

The NDDC management will meet with the forensic auditors to formally release the files which have been sorted into 16 lots as segmented for the forensic exercise.

We wish to inform the public that all contract files are no longer in the office of the Acting Executive Director Projects, as they are now in the custody of the auditors.