President Goodluck Jonathan was the cynosure of all eyes at a recent event in Abuja when the Senator representing Borno south district, Ali Ndume who was also a guest at the event decided to eulogise him. Ndume described the former President as a man who has become great in the eyes of his critics.

Ali Ndume who was recently granted bail after five days in detention over Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) whom he stood as surety for jumping bail, made the comment at the launch of a wellness centre in Abuja.

Ali Ndume according to Daily Trust, said other people who were skeptical about the ex-president’s behaviour have also realised how great Goodluck Jonathan is, adding that many Nigerians don’t value what they have until they lose it. He further thanked Jonathan for ”changing the political culture and landscape of the country.”

He said “As God wants it, that I must be here, because I was just released from detention on Friday, maybe God wants me to attend this occasion, otherwise, I would have been in Kuje prison up till now. I must confess, as people call me stubborn person, I’m also a stubborn person. I feel I need to make this testimony here, and also appreciate Mr.(former) President, as they say you will never know what you have until you lose it. I will stop there.

“For this country, I think Nigerians know that they don’t value what they have until they lose that thing. We thank God for your life and you have changed the political culture and landscape of this country. You don’t know how great you are in the eyes of those that were skeptical, those that don’t know you, those that didn’t come close to you. But now, honestly, I am one of your critics that used to criticize you very well, but I will say it was constructive move.

“He wanted to be president but Nigeria being what it is, it was a different thing entirely. Like I said, he left a landmark on this country,” he concluded about Goodluck Jonathan

