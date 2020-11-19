World News

Nearly 1 Million Chinese People Have Received Drug Maker’s Covid-19 Vaccines

By
0
nearly-1-million-chinese-people-have-received-drug-maker’s-covid-19-vaccines
Views: Visits 7

Chinese authorities have inoculated nearly one million Chinese people with a Covid-19 vaccine from Sinopharm, though the state company has yet to provide solid clinical evidence of efficacy.

The vaccine from China National Pharmaceutical Group, or Sinopharm, has been administered to people including Chinese workers abroad, government officials and students, as part of an emergency-use authorization by the Chinese government in July. Only a few of the people experienced mild symptoms and not a single person had a serious adverse…

Breaking: CNN reacts to sanction threat, says ‘we stand by our report’ (video)

Previous article

Georgia recount expected to affirm Biden victory

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News