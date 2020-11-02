The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the resumption of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in all states and Abuja, starting from November 9.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the council postponed the examinations indefinitely due to security challenges occasioned by the #EndSARS protests.

The protest against police brutality, staged nationwide, disrupted the conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.

“Following the return of normalcy in the states and FCT, the examinations will now continue with a new Time-Table from Monday 9th November, 2020 to Saturday 28th November, 2020,” the spokesperson of the exam body, Azeez Sani, disclosed on Monday.

The new schedule will be made available to the general public, schools and candidates from November 4, he added.

“The Time-Table can also be seamlessly downloaded from the NECO official website: www.neco.gov.ng.”

NECO also assured the general public of quality service in the discharge of her statutory responsibilities at all times.