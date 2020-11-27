World News

Need a Hypothesis? This A.I. Has One

By
0
need-a-hypothesis?-this-ai.-has-one
Views: Visits 3

Slowly, machine-learning systems are beginning to generate ideas, not just test them.

With ‘Sylvie’s Love,’ Eugene Ashe Returns With a Big Hollywood Romance

Previous article

Priscilla Jana, Lawyer Who Battled Apartheid, Is Dead at 76

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News